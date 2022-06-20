Your Photos
One dead in I-35 collision between semi and pickup truck

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – One person died Monday morning in a collision between a semi and a pickup truck on I-35.

According to Minnesota State patrol (MSP), a southbound Kenworth Semi Well Drilling Truck had a tire blow out causing the driver of the semi to lose control and cross the median. The semi then struck a northbound Dodge Ram pickup truck.

It happened at 8:08 a.m. near the southbound I-35 Exit 2 in Freeborn County.

State patrol says the semi was driven by a 45-year-old man from Hammond, Wisconsin and the driver of the Dodge Ram was a 22-year-old man from Glenville, Minnesota. The names of the drivers have not yet been released.

The incident report shows that the airbag was deployed in the Dodge Ram and road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

Freeborn County Sheriff, Glenville Fire, Albert Lea Fire, Minnesota Department of Transportation and Mayo Ambulance all assisted on scene.

More information is expected to be released Tuesday at 12:00 p.m.

Boy dies in Sturgeon Lake house fire Monday morning
