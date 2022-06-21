Another comfortable day Wednesday

Our weather has become much more comfortable over the past 24 hours. While the cold front that pushed through last night only dropped temperatures by about 5 to 10 degrees, it also blasted out the humidity. Dew points have dropped from the 70s to the 50s and that’s why it feels so much nicer. Pleasant weather will continue tomorrow, with temps and humidity climbing by Thursday and Friday. The increase in heat and moisture will bring another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday night, Friday and Saturday . By Sunday, temperatures will drop and that will lead us into a cool dry pattern that will last through much of next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny and comfortable with high temps in the upper 80s. Tonight will be partly cloudy, with temps dropping into the lower 60s by daybreak Wednesday.

Wednesday will be another pleasant day with plenty of sunshine, light wind and low humidity. It will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

On Thursday, temperatures will climb back into the low to mid 90s and moisture will begin to return. The heat and moisture will fuel scattered thunderstorms Thursday night. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible.

Friday will be warm and muggy, but a cold front will move across the region late Friday into Saturday, bringing another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms followed by much cooler, comfortable weather on Sunday. Our long-range models are still suggesting that this cooler, dry pattern will continue well into next week.

