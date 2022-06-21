Your Photos
Authorities arrest 3 in connection with Mankato drug investigation

FILE - Authorities arrested three people in connection with a drug investigation in Mankato on Tuesday.(MGN)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities arrested three people in connection with a drug investigation in Mankato on Tuesday.

Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Tuesday on Eastport Drive as part of an ongoing methamphetamine distribution investigation.

During the execution of the warrant, agents local and seized 465 grams (over 1 pound) of methamphetamine.

Agents also reportedly located evidence of drug sales and an unknown amount of money.

As a result, 38-year-old Lyndsay Anne Wilson, 28-year-old Damien Jay Kump, and 18-year-old Dominic Christopher Schmidt were arrested and booked into the Blue Earth County Jail.

Lyndsay Wilson, of Mankato, was charged with first-degree drug possession and first-degree drug sales.

Damien Kump, also of Mankato, was charged with first-degree drug sales and third-degree drug possession. Kump was out on bail following a first-degree drug sales arrest on May 23.

Dominic Schmidt, of St. Peter, was charged with fifth-degree drug possession.

