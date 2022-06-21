Beat the heat with a trip to the pool

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With heat like we’re seeing lately, many in southern Minnesota have one goal in mind: stay cool.

”I think it’s good for them to kind of get on and get some fresh air, and it’s nice that they get to enjoy the cool water and stuff, too, when it’s this hot,” said Dylan Dietz, a Mankato dad.

With heat indexes over 100, the cities of North Mankato and New Ulm want to remind community members of all the places to cool off and have fun.

In North Mankato, Spring Lake Park Swim Facility encourages people to visit and try to beat the heat wave at the pool.

“We like to offer a safe environment for people to come to on hot days like today just because we know kids are going to be outside and at least being in the pool offers them a little bit of cool relief,” North Mankato Aquatics Director Sandy Bromley said.

Just 30 minutes away, New Ulm has an indoor pool at their new Recreation Center.

At no cost, kids and families can also go to the North Park Splash Pad outdoor pools at Lincoln and Washington Parks in New Ulm.

“Honestly, it’s really great to be able to help people out, especially in these warm times. And if you just want a fun getting out of the house a little bit, whether you want to try out our brand-new Ninja cross-system or some slides, or you just want to beat the heat outside and get some sun, it’s just a lot of fun to have some great options,” explained Ben Doeden, aquatics and fitness coordinator for the city of New Ulm.

And for everyone scrambling to find a way to cool down, make sure to check out local lakes and support your local pools.

“I think it’s just a great time for people to get out and check everything out, and you’re going to have a great time doing it,” added Doeden.

“Come down to the pool and join us on this hot day. We’re ready for you,” says Bromley.

A reminder: signs of heatstroke include feeling sick even after a half-hour of resting in a cool place and drinking plenty of water, not sweating even while feeling too hot, fast breathing or shortness of breath, or feeling confused.

