First day on the job for new North Mankato city administrator

North Mankato City Administrator Kevin McCann
North Mankato City Administrator Kevin McCann(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s the first day on the job for North Mankato’s new City Administrator Kevin McCann.

McCann was officially hired on at last night’s City Council meeting, filling the position vacated by longtime City Administrator John Harrenstein in April.

McCann has worked as the city’s finance director for about six years.

He plans on working closely with North Mankato residents to maintain an open approach to the city’s operations.

“It’s the people’s community. I’m just here as a facilitator, you know, the duration of my career. So really, I just hope to help the best way I can to keep moving the city forward,” McCann stated.

McCann says he isn’t leaving his previous role as finance director yet.

He says he’ll fill both roles until the city finds someone to take over.

