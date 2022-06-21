Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Infant sleep guidelines updated for first time since 2016

The AAP recommends parents put babies to sleep alone on a flat firm mattress with a snug fitted...
The AAP recommends parents put babies to sleep alone on a flat firm mattress with a snug fitted sheet.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The American Academy of Pediatrics is updating its sleep guidelines for babies.

Its main message? Co-sleeping under any circumstances is not safe.

The AAP says that while many parents choose to share a bed with their baby to help with breastfeeding or because of cultural preferences, the evidence shows that co-sleeping significantly raises the baby’s risk of injury or death.

The agency said about 3,500 infants die from sleep-related deaths every year in the U.S., many of them from socially disadvantaged communities.

The AAP also says to avoid using incline products or crib decorations.

It recommends parents put babies to sleep alone on a flat firm mattress with a snug fitted sheet, and instead of a blanket, use a swaddle sack.

This is the first update to the AAP’s sleep guidelines since 2016.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

Community members lay flowers down near gravestone markers at the 'Say Their Names' cemetery...
Judge resets trial to Oct. 24 for 2 ex-cops in Floyd killing
FILE PHOTO - The panel investigating the U.S. Capitol attack resumes Tuesday with testimony...
1/6 panel to hear from Raffensperger, others Trump pressured
FILE - Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., talks with the media after voting in Alabama's state primary in...
Election 2022: Trump endorsement flip scrambles Alabama race
Children 5 and younger receive COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday at Texas Children's Hospital.
White House COVID-19 response team postpones briefing on vaccines for young children
FILE - Containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf in San Francisco, on Feb. 24, 2019.
Supreme Court rejects Bayer bid to stop Roundup lawsuits