Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Iowa saw more new businesses in 2021 than any other year

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa is seeing a big increase in entrepreneurship. More new businesses started in the state in fiscal year 2021, than any other year.

”It’s exciting to be a part of,” said Chad Kleopfer who opened the Vintage Market alongside his parents last year.

The Vintage Market is located in Czech Village near downtown Cedar Rapids. The store is one of more than 33,000 new businesses that opened across the state during fiscal year 2021. That smashed the record set in 2019 ahead of the pandemic, which saw more than 24,000 new businesses.

”In 2021, more Iowans applied to start new businesses than any other year on record so we’ve seen a real burst of entrepreneurship in Iowa and across the country,” Bharat Ramamurti told TV-9, National Economic Council Deputy Director.

Over the past year Kleopfer says he’s watched several new businesses open up nearby.

”It’s a very exciting time and so promising to see so many new businesses and people being brave enough to open up a business during this time,” he said.

While it hasn’t been easy coming off the pandemic, Kleopfer said he was confident if he shared his passion for all things vintage and unique, word about the store would spread.

”I just believe that if you make a cool store it’s just like the Field of Dreams like if you build it they will come,” he told us.

Thousands of Iowans took a similar leap last year, as filings for new businesses saw nearly a 36% increase from the year before.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

Right now, there’s an effort to provide access to affordable housing for rural Americans.
USDA partners with South Central Habitat for Humanity to turn renters into homeowners
PolyMet's NorthMet mine
MN Court of Appeals dismisses challenge to a key PolyMet permit
A wall of silent auction prizes at the headquarters of Feeding our Communities Partners in...
Southern Minnesota nonprofits navigate resource strain
Southern Minnesota nonprofits navigate resource strain
Kids walk through Butterfly House at Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota
Butterfly House opens at Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota