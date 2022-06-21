Iowa saw more new businesses in 2021 than any other year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa is seeing a big increase in entrepreneurship. More new businesses started in the state in fiscal year 2021, than any other year.

”It’s exciting to be a part of,” said Chad Kleopfer who opened the Vintage Market alongside his parents last year.

The Vintage Market is located in Czech Village near downtown Cedar Rapids. The store is one of more than 33,000 new businesses that opened across the state during fiscal year 2021. That smashed the record set in 2019 ahead of the pandemic, which saw more than 24,000 new businesses.

”In 2021, more Iowans applied to start new businesses than any other year on record so we’ve seen a real burst of entrepreneurship in Iowa and across the country,” Bharat Ramamurti told TV-9, National Economic Council Deputy Director.

Over the past year Kleopfer says he’s watched several new businesses open up nearby.

”It’s a very exciting time and so promising to see so many new businesses and people being brave enough to open up a business during this time,” he said.

While it hasn’t been easy coming off the pandemic, Kleopfer said he was confident if he shared his passion for all things vintage and unique, word about the store would spread.

”I just believe that if you make a cool store it’s just like the Field of Dreams like if you build it they will come,” he told us.

Thousands of Iowans took a similar leap last year, as filings for new businesses saw nearly a 36% increase from the year before.

