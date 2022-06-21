Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Man arrested after fleeing police after traffic stop, search

Police presence in southeast Rochester
Police presence in southeast Rochester(KTTC)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:03 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A man was arrested after taking off from police on foot in southeast Rochester.

Officers conducted a traffic stop around 10:45 p.m. Monday in the 300 Block of 11th Avenue Southeast. Police said the reason for the stop was for cutting off another driver and not signaling for a lane change.

The driver, Sean Blass, 29, of Rochester, fled the vehicle on foot, leaving behind his 7-month-old baby boy along with an uncooperative passenger.

Police said Blass was arrested in the 800 Block of 4th Street Southeast about an hour later.

The child was medically checked out and released by Mayo Clinic Ambulance staff and given to the boy’s mother.

Rochester Police and the Minnesota State Patrol were involved.

Blass faces multiple charges, including 4th degree burglary, fleeing police, and child endangerment.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

The 148th Fighter Wing of the Minnesota Air National Guard held it's second annual career fair...
148th Fighter Wing career fair draws in several potential recruits
FILE - Minnesota State University, Mankato officials announced that they reached an agreement...
Minnesota State reaches agreement with Bahl on contract extension
Chateau Theatre
Historic Chateau Theatre hosting public open houses
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and RPD hold news conference on dead body found in Olmsted...
28-year-old woman found dead in Olmsted County
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase