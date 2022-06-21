Man arrested after fleeing police after traffic stop, search

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A man was arrested after taking off from police on foot in southeast Rochester.

Officers conducted a traffic stop around 10:45 p.m. Monday in the 300 Block of 11th Avenue Southeast. Police said the reason for the stop was for cutting off another driver and not signaling for a lane change.

The driver, Sean Blass, 29, of Rochester, fled the vehicle on foot, leaving behind his 7-month-old baby boy along with an uncooperative passenger.

Police said Blass was arrested in the 800 Block of 4th Street Southeast about an hour later.

The child was medically checked out and released by Mayo Clinic Ambulance staff and given to the boy’s mother.

Rochester Police and the Minnesota State Patrol were involved.

Blass faces multiple charges, including 4th degree burglary, fleeing police, and child endangerment.

