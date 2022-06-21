Man missing after grain bin collapse in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:50 am, dispatch received a call regarding a grain bin collapse in the 23000 block of 205th Avenue.

According to a bystander, two guys were working at the grain elevator that morning when the collapse occurred around 7:45 am. One of the men reportedly made it out, but the other is still missing.

Police say only one grain silo, made out of concrete, collapsed.

Eight local fire departments are in the area as well as the Iowa Task Force, working in shifts to try and dig one individual out. Police have confirmed that at least one individual is trapped.

Des Moines County Emergency Management Coordinator Gina Hardin said that at this time there is still no sign of the individual in the rubble.

The location is owned by Agri-Way Partners LLC.

