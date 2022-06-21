Your Photos
New Starbucks, Chipotle Mexican Grill coming to North Mankato, city officials say

Plat of land approved by the North Mankato City Council for the construction of the Lor Ray...
Plat of land approved by the North Mankato City Council for the construction of the Lor Ray Center, which will house a Starbucks and Chipotle Mexican Grill(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new Starbucks and Chipotle Mexican Grill are coming to North Mankato, according to city officials.

Final plats for a new development, called Lor Ray Center, were approved at last night’s City Council meeting.

The building will be constructed on a 1.6 acre parcel of land on Lor Ray Drive between Walgreens and a Shell gas station.

Community Development Director Mike Fischer says the coffeeshop and restaurant will help meet a growing demand for more dining options in the area.

“We heard from a lot of residents who are looking for more restaurants and dining options, so we believe this will be well-received by the community and also well-received by teams who are using Caswell Park.” Fischer stated.

Fischer says construction could begin as early as August and will take three-to-four months.

