New Starbucks, Chipotle Mexican Grill coming to North Mankato, city officials say

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new Starbucks and Chipotle Mexican Grill are coming to North Mankato, according to city officials.

Final plats for a new development, called Lor Ray Center, were approved at last night’s City Council meeting.

The building will be constructed on a 1.6 acre parcel of land on Lor Ray Drive between Walgreens and a Shell gas station.

Community Development Director Mike Fischer says the coffeeshop and restaurant will help meet a growing demand for more dining options in the area.

“We heard from a lot of residents who are looking for more restaurants and dining options, so we believe this will be well-received by the community and also well-received by teams who are using Caswell Park.” Fischer stated.

Fischer says construction could begin as early as August and will take three-to-four months.

