Repair work underway to fix buckled pavement on Highway 169

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Work crews have temporarily closed a portion of of the southbound left lane of Highway 169 between Mankato and St. Peter to repair some pavement buckling.

These occur when the air temperature changes from moderate to extreme heat. The sun heats the pavement, and the pavement expands and then buckles.

MnDOT warns pavement buckles can be very dangerous for motorists and wants drivers to exercise caution and avoid driving over the buckled pavement.

If you see buckling on your route, call 911 and report it as they must be fixed as soon as possible

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.