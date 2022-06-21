Seasonal temperatures to return with weekend storm chances mixed in

Some relief is on the way with more seasonal temperatures returning to the area in the near future with our next chance for showers and thunderstorms this weekend.

Following a very hot and humid end to Spring, Summer will start today with sunshine and highs hovering in the upper 80s by the afternoon hours. Humidity will linger in the area for the day, but not nearly as bad as the previous two days, meaning the heat index is not looking to reach the triple digits as the air temperatures rise.

Tonight will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy but quiet and comfortable overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by tomorrow morning.

From there, tomorrow will be another day of sunshine to enjoy as temperatures rise back into the mid-80s by the afternoon hours with light winds mixed in. Skies will remain clear overnight into Thursday morning as temperatures dip into the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday we will see a slight change in the forecast from sunny skies in the morning and afternoon hours to mostly cloudy skies by the late-night hours as showers and thunderstorms are projected to move through the area overnight. Before the clouds start to move into the area through the evening hours, we will see the next hottest day of the week by the afternoon hours as temperatures are projected to rise into the low 90s with a nice breeze up to 20 mph possible. Temperatures will drop from the low 90s Thursday afternoon into the low 70s by Friday morning.

Showers will stay scattered heading into Friday, with periods of dry conditions and periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms. With this, we will see pockets of sunshine in between the scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s through the afternoon hours despite the on and off shower and thunderstorm chances. Those chances may continue into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low 70s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be another similar situation to Friday with on and off scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area, but cooler temperatures as they are projected to hover in the low to mid-80s by the afternoon hours. These scattered chances will gradually diminish as we make our way through Saturday night into Sunday morning with temperatures dipping into the low 60s by Sunday morning.

Next week we will see drier conditions mixed in with a nice mix of sunshine and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be cooler as we close out June and welcome July. We will see near seasonal to slightly above seasonal temperatures as they are projected to hover in the low to mid-80s across the area throughout the middle to end of next week. We may see a few more minor shower chances next week on Wednesday and Thursday.

