South Central College celebrates ‘Minnesota State Week’

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College has recently renovated its Welcome Center, café and Heritage Hall.

They held open house tours to show off the new spaces for Minnesota State Week, which began Tuesday and continues through Friday.

Which is a time when colleges and universities in Minnesota hold tours to show off their facilities.

The goal is to bring in perspective students and give them a chance to see SCC and other colleges throughout Minnesota.

”[Minnesota State Week is a] good opportunity for folks in the community to come in and see it for the first time and to have interaction with our faculty. To learn about the programs that we offer and if they are ready to register for classes, then they do that as well,” SCC Prospective Student Coordinator Edel Fernandez said.

As a treat, all visitors Tuesday received a pair of SCC sunglasses and an SCC t-shirt.

