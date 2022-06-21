USDA partners with South Central Habitat for Humanity to turn renters into homeowners

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - Right now, there’s an effort to provide access to affordable housing for rural Americans.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is partnering with South Central Habitat for Humanity to turn renters into homeowners.

“Very hard to figure out, how I was going to rent and purchase a home. As I am a single parent on one income. So, being a part of Habitat was a dream come true for us,” new homeowner Erica De Leon said.

For De Leon and Virginia Smith, all they have known are apartments and townhomes.

“We looked at four white walls everywhere we were living at. It was every time you hung a picture, ‘oh great, I got to make sure I fix that before I leave’ type of feeling,” De Leon continued.

“Hey, I have my own room now too and my own art studio, so I have space to hang it up like this,” Smith stated.

Thanks to Habitat for Humanity and the USDA, they now have a house to call their own and host intimate family gatherings, something that that De Leon has been dreaming about for years.

“We have a house. Do you want to see? This is my house, look at my house! So I use it as often as possible. I’m like, ‘I am going to go home to my house, my home,’” De Leon explained.

Habitat and USDA have been working together to bring people’s dreams to fruition.

“We guarantee the loan and without our loan, it would take Habitat 30 years to recruit the money to build another house,” said Colleen Landkamer, state director for rural development at the USDA.

The USDA has invested $203 million to help more than 1,100 families and individuals in Minnesota’s rural and tribal areas.

“I think having a safe affordable roof over their head in a house like this. It’s going to make all of the difference in Erica and Virgina’s lives,” Landkamer stated.

There are no words to describe how De Leon and Smith feel about moving into their forever home.

“I never thought the house would be as big and beautiful as it actually is,” De Leon commented.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.