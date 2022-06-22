148th Fighter Wing career fair draws in several potential recruits

Your Photos
By KBJR 6 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The 148th Fighter Wing of the Minnesota Air National Guard held its second career fair for more people to join its ranks.

The career fair was held in a maintenance air hangar on the base in Duluth Monday.

Several career fields were represented at the fair, from aviation to civil engineering and information technology.

“We’ve got a lot of different jobs that you can’t do outside of this base...working on the F-16 and things that you just can’t do in the civilian career field,” Technical Sergeant Casey Underdahl said.

Technical Sergeant Underdahl wants more people to know there are plenty of opportunities when enlisting.

“The air guard is one of the best kept secrets,” he said. “It’s a great way to serve our community, serve our country.”

Underdahl said 70 people registered this year, compared to last year with only 63.

The 148th Fighter Wing had 98 new recruits in 2021.

If you are interested in enrolling in the 148th Fighter Wing, head to their Facebook page.

