Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Bert Blyleven gives high praise to Twins leading hitter Luis Arraez

Compares Twins leading hitter to all-time great
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Former Minnesota Twins pitcher Bert Blyleven was recently in Sioux Falls for the Legends for Kids Baseball Clinic. And the Major League Hall-of-Famer took time to chat about baseball with the media, in particular his old team the Minnesota Twins.

A guy he really likes in Luis Arraez who’s been leading the league in hitting at times this season. He kind of reminds him of one of the all-time Twin greats with the bat.

Blyleven says, ”He reminds you a lot of Rod Carew. The way that he goes about his business. I love it when he gets into the box and he kind of looks around to see what kind of shift are you putting on me. If the 3rd baseman is over at short he’s probably thinking okay, if he pitches it away I’m probably just going to dribble it down 3rd base and get a base hit. His job is table setter. Get on base and let the big guys knock him in.”

Arraez is a great table-setter for the Twins. He entered Tuesday game hitting .361 and belted a 3-run HR in the loss to Cleveland. And Bert also likes the way this team plays defense too. The key to staying in first place or making the playoffs will be the pitching a staying healthy which has always been a problem for the their best player Byron Buxton.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

FILE - Minnesota State University, Mankato officials announced that they reached an agreement...
Minnesota State reaches agreement with Bahl on contract extension
‘Let the kids decide,’ Hawkeye Wave music selection now in the hands of Kid Captains
Jaleque Dunson
UNK Men’s Basketball adds Iowa guard Jaleque Dunson
Greenville High's Tyler Brown committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Monday, June 20, 2022.
Greenville High’s Tyler Brown commits to Golden Gophers