Bert Blyleven gives high praise to Twins leading hitter Luis Arraez

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Former Minnesota Twins pitcher Bert Blyleven was recently in Sioux Falls for the Legends for Kids Baseball Clinic. And the Major League Hall-of-Famer took time to chat about baseball with the media, in particular his old team the Minnesota Twins.

A guy he really likes in Luis Arraez who’s been leading the league in hitting at times this season. He kind of reminds him of one of the all-time Twin greats with the bat.

Blyleven says, ”He reminds you a lot of Rod Carew. The way that he goes about his business. I love it when he gets into the box and he kind of looks around to see what kind of shift are you putting on me. If the 3rd baseman is over at short he’s probably thinking okay, if he pitches it away I’m probably just going to dribble it down 3rd base and get a base hit. His job is table setter. Get on base and let the big guys knock him in.”

Arraez is a great table-setter for the Twins. He entered Tuesday game hitting .361 and belted a 3-run HR in the loss to Cleveland. And Bert also likes the way this team plays defense too. The key to staying in first place or making the playoffs will be the pitching a staying healthy which has always been a problem for the their best player Byron Buxton.

