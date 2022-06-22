Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Blaming inflation, more pet owners are giving up their pets, shelter says

A humane shelter is reeling amid an influx of pets given up by owners who can no longer afford them. (Source: KCCI/CNN)
By KCCI staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANOLA, Iowa (KCCI) - The cost of everything is going up.

Inflation is hitting pet owners, forcing some to surrender their pets to local animal shelters.

“People call us every day wanting to surrender their animal,” said Julie Skellenger, manager of Kiya Koda Humane Society.

Before 11 a.m. Tuesday, Skellenger received three calls of people wanting to surrender their pet.

It’s becoming so common, they’re almost out of space in their shelter to take them in.

“We only have so much space in our facility, so if we don’t have the room, we have to tell them no,” Skellenger said.

She said there’s also an increase in the number of dogs dumped in Warren County.

“They will be wearing a collar. Sometimes they’re even wearing a harness. They look like they’ve been taken care of, but I think people just … I mean, we don’t want to assume anything and think badly of people, but I think they dump the animals.” Skellenger said.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa sent a statement saying when the economy turns, pet owners struggle with cost, including housing and veterinary costs, which are more often beyond many people’s grasp.

Skelleneger said she is seeing more pet owners come in for help with food and supplies.

“They’re embarrassed and they apologize and say they just can’t afford the cost of the food right now so we help them out,” Skellenger said.

The small animal shelter is having a tough time keeping up with costs themselves. Their vet bills are more than $6,000 a month - and rising.

“Our vet costs have increased tremendously because the number of animals coming in. We have to get them ready for adoption and it costs us more money,” Skellenger said.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

In this image taken from video from Bakhtar State News Agency, Taliban fighters secure a...
Official: Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 920 people
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
Shaye Moss said her family has suffered as part of the lies spread about the 2020 election.
Georgia elections worker expresses regret for choosing job after harassment
FILE PHOTO - Senate bargainers have reached agreement on a bipartisan gun violence bill, making...
Senators reach bipartisan compromise on gun violence bill
A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Press group: Ukraine journalist, soldier ‘coldly executed’