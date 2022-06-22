Your Photos
Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners appoint new Commissioner for D. 1

By Michael McShane
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution on Tuesday, appointing Juliann Wiersma to fill the Commissioner District 1 vacancy formerly held by Colleen Landkamer.

The appointment will be in place until the General Election in November.

Wiersma will be administered the oath of office prior to the next Board of Commissioners meeting on July 12.

