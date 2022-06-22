Your Photos
Blue Earth County Historical Society to host downtown walking tours

The Blue Earth County Historical Society will be hosting walking tours of historic downtown Mankato.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Warm summer days mean that there is plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities, and the Blue Earth County Historical Society hopes to add history to the list of summer activities.

BECHS will be hosting a walking tour of what they call “Hidden Front Street,” where roads and businesses used to stand before modern architecture was installed.

The tour will start at the Loose Moose and end at Pub 500.

“We’re going to cover a four block span there of the history of what once was there, and what you can still see today that was shown in Mankato’s heyday,” said Heather Harren, operations manager at the Blue Earth County Historical Society.

The tour is a part of an ongoing effort of the museum to find different ways to get people physically engaged with history.

“It’s so much fun to go on these tours and have people who, they recall it as it once was, or they were in the area at this time and they’re like ‘oh yeah, I recall going to such and such a business, and we did this and that there,’” Harren said.

The historical society will continue its summer activities with a traditional Independence Day celebration at the Hubbard House on July 2.

The goal of these events is to take advantage of the world around us to teach history on location, not just in a museum exhibit.

“We here have so much history at our fingertips,” Harren remarked.

Tickets for the walking tour must be reserved ahead of time and are $10 and can be reserved online or by visiting the historical society.

Mankato Car Show
Mankato Area Meets and Cruises hosts 3rd annual charity car show
