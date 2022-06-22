Your Photos
BOSS Snowplow buys Minnesota-based company VSI

VSI produces liquid deicing equipment, which is an alternative to salt
One of the pieces of equipment VSI produces.
One of the pieces of equipment VSI produces.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County company purchased a Minnesota-based company to expand its product line. BOSS Snowplow, a division of Toro company, announced it has bought VSI in southern Minnesota. This is the first asset purchase BOSS Snowplow has made.

The terms of the purchase were not released. VSI produces liquid deicing equipment. BOSS Snowplow said the new product will mostly be sold to contractors.

“Salt gets down into wastewater, it gets down into lakes and streams and things like that,” said Mark Klossner, BOSS Snowplow VP of marketing. “So, brine and liquid deicing is an alternative that decreases the amount of salt being used on pavement to keep ice under control.”

Klossner says BOSS will retain VSI employees in Minnesota and, hopefully, some machine manufacturing will be done in Iron Mountain, which, Klossner said will create more jobs in Dickinson County in the future.

