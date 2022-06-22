Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Butterfly House opens at Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota

The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota unveiled its Butterfly House Tuesday.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota unveiled its Butterfly House Tuesday.

The exhibit provides an up-close and personal way to enjoy native butterflies in their natural environment.

Its debut comes at the start of Pollinator Week, which highlights the important role pollinators play in our lives.

Monarch butterflies will soon be showcased in the house, but the first batch has yet to emerge from their cocoons.

Until then, visitors can use magnifying glasses to examine the chrysalis and tour the house before the new occupants move in.

“You can learn all about the process from start to finish. We have caterpillars in the egg lab that turn into a chrysalis. We’re just about five days away from our first batch of chrysalis from emerging, and we will have butterflies in our Butterfly House by the end of the week,” explained Butterfly House Coordinator Tasha Johnson.

The Butterfly House will be on display until September.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

Southern Minnesota nonprofits navigate resource strain
Butterfly House opens at Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota
Plat of land approved by the North Mankato City Council for the construction of the Lor Ray...
New Starbucks, Chipotle Mexican Grill coming to North Mankato, city officials say
New Starbucks, Chipotle coming to North Mankato