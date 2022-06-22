Butterfly House opens at Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota unveiled its Butterfly House Tuesday.

The exhibit provides an up-close and personal way to enjoy native butterflies in their natural environment.

Its debut comes at the start of Pollinator Week, which highlights the important role pollinators play in our lives.

Monarch butterflies will soon be showcased in the house, but the first batch has yet to emerge from their cocoons.

Until then, visitors can use magnifying glasses to examine the chrysalis and tour the house before the new occupants move in.

“You can learn all about the process from start to finish. We have caterpillars in the egg lab that turn into a chrysalis. We’re just about five days away from our first batch of chrysalis from emerging, and we will have butterflies in our Butterfly House by the end of the week,” explained Butterfly House Coordinator Tasha Johnson.

The Butterfly House will be on display until September.

