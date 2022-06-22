Your Photos
Drug investigation leads to multiple arrests

Task force agents executed a search warrant on Eastport Drive in Mankato. During the search,...
Task force agents executed a search warrant on Eastport Drive in Mankato. During the search, agents seized over a pound of methamphetamine as well as evidence of drug sales and US currency. (Source: AP Graphics)
By Michael McShane
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple individuals have been arrested by the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force as part of a meth distribution investigation.

Task force agents executed a search warrant on Eastport Drive in Mankato. During the search, agents seized over a pound of methamphetamine as well as evidence of drug sales and US currency.

Lyndsay Anne Wilson, 38, and Damien Jay Kump, 28, both from Mankato, as well as Dominic Christopher Schmidt, 18, from St. Peter have been arrested and booked into the Blue Earth County Jail on multiple drug offenses.

