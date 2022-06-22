Ellison: Minnesota will continue to allow legal abortions

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison held a press conference Tuesday confirming the state’s commitment to protecting women from other states who travel to Minnesota seeking or providing abortion.

Ellison says the right to an abortion is protected in Minnesota.

He also issued guidance to abortion providers about their rights under Minnesota law.

Ellison was joined by Planned Parenthood President and CEO Sarah Stoesz and professor Michael Steenson from Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

“So I just want to say, when citizens hear that Roe vs. Wade is overturned, know that that does not overturn the right to abortion in Minnesota. You still have it in your attorney general is going to fight to defend it. But it is true that in many other states, including Minnesota border states, things will be much tougher after Dobbs,” says Keith Ellison, Minnesota Attorney General.

The U.S. Supreme Court is currently considering a legal challenge to Roe vs. Wade in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health.

A decision from the nation’s highest court could come this month.

