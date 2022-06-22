Your Photos
Ellison: Minnesota will continue to allow legal abortions

Ellison says the right to an abortion is protected in Minnesota.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison held a press conference Tuesday confirming the state’s commitment to protecting women from other states who travel to Minnesota seeking or providing abortion.

He also issued guidance to abortion providers about their rights under Minnesota law.

Ellison was joined by Planned Parenthood President and CEO Sarah Stoesz and professor Michael Steenson from Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

“So I just want to say, when citizens hear that Roe vs. Wade is overturned, know that that does not overturn the right to abortion in Minnesota. You still have it in your attorney general is going to fight to defend it. But it is true that in many other states, including Minnesota border states, things will be much tougher after Dobbs,” says Keith Ellison, Minnesota Attorney General.

The U.S. Supreme Court is currently considering a legal challenge to Roe vs. Wade in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health.

A decision from the nation’s highest court could come this month.

Press Conference Advising Minnesotans about their right to abortion and reproductive healthcare

Posted by Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday, June 21, 2022

