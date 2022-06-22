Your Photos
Field of Dreams TV series taking applications for paid extras

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - A series adaptation of “Field of Dreams” is set to begin filming around Labor Day in Iowa.

Produce Iowa group says there is an open call for paid extras in the Peacock series.

Filming is planned to take place from September to early October, organizers say. For more information about applying for a role, click here.

