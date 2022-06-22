Your Photos
Grizzlies’ Goalie Zach Wiese Commits to Minnesota

Wiese is the first Division I commit in franchise history.
By Mark Poulose
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Grizzlies goalie Zach Wiese committed to play college hockey at the University of Minnesota on Tuesday. The former Owatonna Husky is the first Division I commit in Grizzlies’ team history.

Wiese won 27 games this past season for the Grizz and helped them win the Fraser Cup Championship. Now, he’ll get to play college hockey for one of the top teams in the country.

“It’s unbelievable,” Wiese said. “It’s something that most Minnesota kids dream about, going to the Gophers. I definitely dreamed it when I was younger. Now, it’s reality and it’s still unbelievable right now.”

Wiese told KTTC his relationship with the Gophers started to pick up about a month ago. The team was looking for a goalie, and he fit the bill. Wiese had already built a relationship with the Gophers’ goalie coach. Last summer, Wiese said he had skated with him and formed a strong relationship. Fast-forward to this summer, and the Grizzlies’ goalie became the first D1 commit in franchise history. Wiese says he hopes his move to a D1 program inspires other teams to look at players from the NA3HL.

“I hope it gives the Grizzlies and the whole league some eyes on it so these see these kids and say, ‘Wow, if this kid can do it, some other kids can, too,’” he said.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

