Historic Chateau Theatre hosting public open houses

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Historic Chateau Theatre in Rochester is hosting public open houses now that it is under new operations.

The Chateau Theatre opened in 1927 and has been a theater for plays, movies and other events. It was also a Barnes and Noble book store at one point.

The building has been empty for a while now post-pandemic and Threshold Arts has recently taken over operations.

“Our plan is to open this space up for events of all kinds,” Threshold Arts Executive Dir. Naura Anderson said. “That’s certainly concerts, theater, performing arts events, community gatherings, nonprofit fundraisers and weddings.”

The public is invited to open houses that will be happening from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. during Thursdays Downtown.

Anderson said the goal is get input from the public on what they think the space should be used for.

“People can come in, check out the space, a lot of people haven’t been in here,” she said. “They are curious, they want to see what’s in the building.”

There are poster boards up with sticky notes where people can write their suggestions. Anderson said a popular request has been a place for teens to gather.

“Working with a lot of partners in the community, that’s really the goal of the this space,” she said. “We want to bring as many groups as possible to use this space.”

In July, the space will be open for people to stop in, and check out pop-up art galleries and retail.

Anderson said people will soon be able to stop in, spend time with friends, read books and drink coffee.

There are some minor renovations underway including electrical work, expanding the stage and renovating the bathrooms.

According to Anderson, they are planning a grand opening in November, where it will be open for larger scale concerts and other events.

