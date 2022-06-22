Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Historic Chateau Theatre hosting public open houses

Chateau Theatre
Chateau Theatre(KTTC)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Historic Chateau Theatre in Rochester is hosting public open houses now that it is under new operations.

The Chateau Theatre opened in 1927 and has been a theater for plays, movies and other events. It was also a Barnes and Noble book store at one point.

The building has been empty for a while now post-pandemic and Threshold Arts has recently taken over operations.

“Our plan is to open this space up for events of all kinds,” Threshold Arts Executive Dir. Naura Anderson said. “That’s certainly concerts, theater, performing arts events, community gatherings, nonprofit fundraisers and weddings.”

The public is invited to open houses that will be happening from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. during Thursdays Downtown.

Anderson said the goal is get input from the public on what they think the space should be used for.

“People can come in, check out the space, a lot of people haven’t been in here,” she said. “They are curious, they want to see what’s in the building.”

There are poster boards up with sticky notes where people can write their suggestions. Anderson said a popular request has been a place for teens to gather.

“Working with a lot of partners in the community, that’s really the goal of the this space,” she said. “We want to bring as many groups as possible to use this space.”

In July, the space will be open for people to stop in, and check out pop-up art galleries and retail.

Anderson said people will soon be able to stop in, spend time with friends, read books and drink coffee.

There are some minor renovations underway including electrical work, expanding the stage and renovating the bathrooms.

According to Anderson, they are planning a grand opening in November, where it will be open for larger scale concerts and other events.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

The 148th Fighter Wing of the Minnesota Air National Guard held it's second annual career fair...
148th Fighter Wing career fair draws in several potential recruits
FILE - Minnesota State University, Mankato officials announced that they reached an agreement...
Minnesota State reaches agreement with Bahl on contract extension
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and RPD hold news conference on dead body found in Olmsted...
28-year-old woman found dead in Olmsted County
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase