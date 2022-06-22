KTTC News Now: Mayo Clinic finishes COVID-19 pill study

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic recently completed a study surrounding Pfizer’s Paxlovid pills to treat COVID-19 symptoms in its patients.

The clinic studied 483 high-risk patients who took the five-day series of pills to treat their symptoms. The median age of the patient was 63 years old.

The study surrounded events of patients getting recurring symptoms of COVID-19 after completing the series of pills.

Of the 483 patients studied, only four or .8% had recurring symptoms. All four had comorbidities or other health problems.

Today, KTTC News Now spoke with Dr. Raymund Razonable, an Infectious Disease Doctor with the Mayo Clinic about the study and how he feels about the drug moving forward for his patients.

For more about the study, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.