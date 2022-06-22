Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

‘Let the kids decide,’ Hawkeye Wave music selection now in the hands of Kid Captains

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Kid Captains at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital will help choose a new song to accompany the Hawkeye Wave at Iowa home football games.

The University of Iowa on Wednesday said that’s the decision the fans made.

It comes two months after the university asked fans to vote on a new song to accompany the Hawkeye tradition of waving to patients and families at UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital during games at Kinnick Stadium.

“The interest and passion for the Hawkeye Wave cannot be overstated, and the selflessness of the Hawkeye community proved once again why the Wave is the greatest tradition in college sports,” said Peter Matthes, vice president for external relations and senior advisor to the president. “The response for a new song was incredible, and one suggestion we continued to hear was, ‘Let the kids decide.’ So that is exactly what we will do.”

The university said the athletics department will coordinate with the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital Kid Captain program to ask that week’s Kid Captain to pick a song to accompany the wave.

The Kid Captain program began in 2009 to honor and celebrate the patients at the children’s hospital and their inspirational stories.

The wave tradition began in 2017 and sees fans, athletes and coaches from both teams stop to wave at patients and their families inside the hospital.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide