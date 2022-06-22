Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato Area Meets and Cruises hosts 3rd annual charity car show

For car lovers or anyone looking to enjoy a day of fun, Mankato Area Meets and Cruises (MMC) is hosting its third annual charity car show on Saturday.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For car lovers or anyone looking to enjoy a day of fun, Mankato Area Meets and Cruises (MMC) is hosting its third annual charity car show on Saturday.

A day full of live music, food trucks, and cars from all generations.

The event will take place at the Unique Classic Cars dealership in Mankato from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All proceeds will go to Echo Food Shelf and Kids Against Hunger in Mankato.

Starting at 4 p.m., a cruise will go through the beautiful summer countryside of southern Minnesota.

“Seeing a big group of beautiful cars, just alone, draws a huge crowd. Seeing these old cars, new cars, motorcycles, semi-trucks, things like that, but also supporting these wonderful organizations that support our community,” said Brandon Fluegge, founder and president of MMC.

The entry fee is $10 if you bring a nonperishable food item or $15 without a food donation.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

A grassy park area in front of the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato, Minn.
Blue Earth County Historical Society to host downtown walking tours
Blue Earth County Historical Society to host downtown walking tours
Mankato Area Meets and Cruises hosts 3rd annual charity car show
Chateau Theatre
Historic Chateau Theatre hosting public open houses