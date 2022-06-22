Mankato Area Meets and Cruises hosts 3rd annual charity car show

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For car lovers or anyone looking to enjoy a day of fun, Mankato Area Meets and Cruises (MMC) is hosting its third annual charity car show on Saturday.

A day full of live music, food trucks, and cars from all generations.

The event will take place at the Unique Classic Cars dealership in Mankato from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All proceeds will go to Echo Food Shelf and Kids Against Hunger in Mankato.

Starting at 4 p.m., a cruise will go through the beautiful summer countryside of southern Minnesota.

“Seeing a big group of beautiful cars, just alone, draws a huge crowd. Seeing these old cars, new cars, motorcycles, semi-trucks, things like that, but also supporting these wonderful organizations that support our community,” said Brandon Fluegge, founder and president of MMC.

The entry fee is $10 if you bring a nonperishable food item or $15 without a food donation.

