Minnesota State reaches agreement with Bahl on contract extension
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato officials announced that they reached an agreement Wednesday on a five-year contract extension with Brian Bahl.
Bahl has served as the head coach of the MSU women’s soccer program since 2013 and has accumulated an overall record of 147-21-14, making him the program’s all-time winningest coach.
The team has advanced to the NCAA Tournament eight times, including an NCAA Central Region Championship in 2019. MSU has claimed four regular-season Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championships and seven NSIC Tournament Championships under Bahl’s guidance.
Bahl’s efforts were rewarded in 2015 when he was named the NSIC Coach of the Year.
