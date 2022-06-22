Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota State reaches agreement with Bahl on contract extension

FILE - Minnesota State University, Mankato officials announced that they reached an agreement...
FILE - Minnesota State University, Mankato officials announced that they reached an agreement Wednesday on a five-year contract extension with Brian Bahl.(KEYC)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato officials announced that they reached an agreement Wednesday on a five-year contract extension with Brian Bahl.

Bahl has served as the head coach of the MSU women’s soccer program since 2013 and has accumulated an overall record of 147-21-14, making him the program’s all-time winningest coach.

The team has advanced to the NCAA Tournament eight times, including an NCAA Central Region Championship in 2019. MSU has claimed four regular-season Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championships and seven NSIC Tournament Championships under Bahl’s guidance.

Bahl’s efforts were rewarded in 2015 when he was named the NSIC Coach of the Year.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

‘Let the kids decide,’ Hawkeye Wave music selection now in the hands of Kid Captains
Bert Blyleven compares Luis Arraez to a Twins all-time great
Bert Blyleven gives high praise to Twins leading hitter Luis Arraez
Jaleque Dunson
UNK Men’s Basketball adds Iowa guard Jaleque Dunson
Greenville High's Tyler Brown committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Monday, June 20, 2022.
Greenville High’s Tyler Brown commits to Golden Gophers