Minnesota State reaches agreement with Bahl on contract extension

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato officials announced that they reached an agreement Wednesday on a five-year contract extension with Brian Bahl.

Bahl has served as the head coach of the MSU women’s soccer program since 2013 and has accumulated an overall record of 147-21-14, making him the program’s all-time winningest coach.

The team has advanced to the NCAA Tournament eight times, including an NCAA Central Region Championship in 2019. MSU has claimed four regular-season Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championships and seven NSIC Tournament Championships under Bahl’s guidance.

Bahl’s efforts were rewarded in 2015 when he was named the NSIC Coach of the Year.

“I’m extremely grateful to be entering my 10th season at Minnesota State, and I’m so proud of all that we have accomplished over the last decade on the field, in the classroom and as a Maverick family. The success we’ve been able to have is a direct reflection of the amazing student-athletes, families, assistant coaches and support staff we have had and currently have at MSU. “The Mankato community is an amazing place and I’m excited as I’ve ever been about what the future holds for our program. There’s no doubt in my mind that the best is yet to come!”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.