Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota State’s Jackson to compete in USATF National Championships

Minnesota State track and field stars Makayla Jackson, left, and Denisha Cartwright, right, won...
Minnesota State track and field stars Makayla Jackson, left, and Denisha Cartwright, right, won national titles in the 100m dash and 100m hurdles.(Minnesota State-Mankato | KEYC)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State sophomore Makayla Jackson has qualified for and will be competing in the women’s long jump at the USA Track and Field National Championships this week.

The 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships are being held at the University of Oregon’s newly-renovated Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The event begins Thursday and wraps up Sunday.

Jackson is scheduled to compete at 7:15 p.m. CST on Thursday.

She was a member of Minnesota State’s national championship 4x100m relay team at this year’s NCAA Division II National Championship and this year’s national champion in the 100m with a time of 11.66.

Jackson also finished third in the long jump at this year’s national outdoor championship and earned First Team All-American honors with a 6.21m effort.

MORE: Keep up with the 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships
Live Results
Start List
Live webcast

Pole vaulter Katelin Rains was the last Minnesota State female to compete at the USATF National Championships (2012).

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

FILE - Minnesota State University, Mankato officials announced that they reached an agreement...
Minnesota State reaches agreement with Bahl on contract extension
‘Let the kids decide,’ Hawkeye Wave music selection now in the hands of Kid Captains
Bert Blyleven compares Luis Arraez to a Twins all-time great
Bert Blyleven gives high praise to Twins leading hitter Luis Arraez
Jaleque Dunson
UNK Men’s Basketball adds Iowa guard Jaleque Dunson