Minnesota State’s Jackson to compete in USATF National Championships

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State sophomore Makayla Jackson has qualified for and will be competing in the women’s long jump at the USA Track and Field National Championships this week.

The 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships are being held at the University of Oregon’s newly-renovated Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The event begins Thursday and wraps up Sunday.

Jackson is scheduled to compete at 7:15 p.m. CST on Thursday.

She was a member of Minnesota State’s national championship 4x100m relay team at this year’s NCAA Division II National Championship and this year’s national champion in the 100m with a time of 11.66.

Jackson also finished third in the long jump at this year’s national outdoor championship and earned First Team All-American honors with a 6.21m effort.

MORE: Keep up with the 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships Live Results Start List Live webcast

Pole vaulter Katelin Rains was the last Minnesota State female to compete at the USATF National Championships (2012).

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.