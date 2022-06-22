Multi-vehicle accident in Faribault County claims life of 80-year-old man

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - An 80 year old man died in a multi vehicle crash in Faribault County.

Authorities say John William Brooks from Bricelyn, was driving eastbound on I-90 at around 5 p.m. Tuesday when he collided with another car going eastbound.

The collision caused Brook’s car to cross the centerline and collide with a Winnebago Motorhome.

Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were multiple juveniles in the motorhome. A 15 year old suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported along with her parents, Chad and Sara Yarrington of Plymouth, MI, to a local hospital.

None of the other children in the motorhome, or the driver that originally collided with Brook’s car, sustained any injuries.

