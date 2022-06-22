Your Photos
Registration open for ‘Night to Unite’

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is getting ready for its annual “Night to Unite.”

On the first Tuesday in August from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., residents are encouraged to hold outdoor block parties in their neighborhoods.

Registered gatherings will be attended by city employees as well as fire and police departments.

The city says the event gives an opportunity to build neighborhood communities and the ability to speak with city workers and public safety in a casual setting.

