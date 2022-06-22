Registration open for ‘Night to Unite’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is getting ready for its annual “Night to Unite.”

On the first Tuesday in August from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., residents are encouraged to hold outdoor block parties in their neighborhoods.

Registered gatherings will be attended by city employees as well as fire and police departments.

The city says the event gives an opportunity to build neighborhood communities and the ability to speak with city workers and public safety in a casual setting.

