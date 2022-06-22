Your Photos
Seasonal, summertime temperatures ahead

A return to seasonal, summertime temperatures is on the way as we head into July
By Caitlyn Lorr
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Heat and humidity are leaving the area, for the most part, leaving us with more comfortable conditions and temperatures for the start of the Summer season.

Today will start off with comfortable temperatures in the 60s with sunshine in the forecast. Sunshine will continue to stick around the area through the day as temperatures gradually rise into the mid-80s by this afternoon with light winds mixed in. Tonight, skies will remain clear with quiet conditions as temperatures drop back into the mid-60s by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will start off with sunshine in the area and comfortable temperatures in the 60s but cloudy skies will gradually take over as the day progresses. Despite the cloud coverage expected to move into the area, temperatures are going to be on the toasty side with highs hovering in the low-90s through the afternoon hours with a breeze up to 25 mph possible. We should stay relatively dry through the day tomorrow, but a few pop-up, isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in the late morning and early afternoon hours, and again during the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will dip into the low 70s by Friday morning.

Cloudy skies will continue throughout Friday with pockets of sunshine mixed in. Temperatures will start in the low 70s Friday morning before rising into the mid-80s by the afternoon hours. We will also be dealing with a breeze in the area with winds up to 20 mph possible. Rain chances will continue to increase as we make our way into the evening and overnight hours as showers and thunderstorms are projected to move through portions of the area.

We are watching the storm chance on Friday evening and night as there is a very slim chance for strong to severe weather. The Storm Prediction Outlook (SPC) has issued a marginal risk, or level 1 risk, for strong to severe storms possible. As of right now, it’s looking pretty minimal with those chances, and if we see anything strong or severe it would mainly be for large hail and damaging winds. The threat of tornadoes is currently low. Showers and thunderstorms may continue into early Saturday morning as temperatures drop into the low 70s.

Saturday will start off with cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s, but gradual clearing will take place throughout the afternoon as temperatures rise into the low 80s. Gradual clearing will continue with mostly clear skies returning to the area through the late afternoon and early evening hours. Skies will remain clear through the overnight hours as temperatures drop into the mid-50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be the coolest day of the weekend, and next week as highs are projected to hover in the upper-70s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. The majority of next week will continue to stay on the sunny side with relatively seasonal temperatures in the mid-80s sticking around through the week. Our next chance for rain in the area looks to be next Friday.

