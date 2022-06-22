Southern Minnesota nonprofits navigate resource strain

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With inflation raising the cost of resources, both food shelves and their clients are struggling to get the products they need.

That problem isn’t limited to food shelves. Other nonprofit programs such as the Salvation Army have reported a similar problem.

“The Salvation Army is not immune to the cost increase, or the rise in prices. And you know, we just have an obligation to be good stewards with our resources,” said Captain Andy Wheeler of the Mankato Salvation Army.

Hope is not lost for area non-profits trying to make a difference. Wheeler said that their volunteers and donators have made the trying time significantly easier.

“We have access to some great resources because we’ve got great people who love and support the Salvation Army,” Wheeler said.

The up-swing in costs comes just as some organizations are running their annual fundraisers.

Feeding Our Communities Partners are coming up on their second-biggest fundraiser for the Backpack Food Program Thursday.

The organization hoped to use the fundraiser to offset some strain from the difficult situation.

“Like many other non-profit organizations, supply cost is getting much, much higher. And so with that, I mean, we really, really need to raise these funds to continue to do the work that we do,” said Holly Dodge, communications manager at Feeding Our Communities Partners.

FOCP will open its doors to Beer, Brats & Bourbon Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

The event will have live music, silent auctions, and samplers all night long.

