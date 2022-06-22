UNK Men’s Basketball adds Iowa guard Jaleque Dunson

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska-Kearney head men’s basketball coach Kevin Lofton announced today that guard Jaleque Dunson (pronounced Jah-leak) will hit the hardwood for the Lopers this winter.

The 6-3, 190-pound native of Sioux City, Ia., is UNK’s eighth newcomer to date. Including his “COVID year”, he has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Dunson spent the past two years at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Ia. For an Eagles team that went 23-8 in 2021-22, Dunson came in at 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists a night. Appearing in all 31 games with 21 starts, he sunk the second most threes (58) on the team, shot 83% from the line and had 12 double digit efforts. Subsequently, he was named honorable mention All-Region XI. As a true freshman, Dunson appeared in 17 games to help KCC win 14 games.

For a strong Sioux City East Black Raiders program, he earned second-team Class 4A all-state honors as a senior in 2019-20 and was part of 60 wins between 2018-20.

UNK’s returners are seniors Matt Brien (New Zealand), Winston Cook (Wahoo), Darrian Nebeker (West Jordan, Utah) and five underclassmen. The 2022-23 tips-off in November.

