Warmer with storms possible Thursday and Friday nights

After another very nice day on Wednesday, temperatures and humidity will begin to increase a bit on Thursday. The heat and humidity will fuel a few scattered thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday morning and a couple of those storms could be strong to severe. Friday will be warm and humid with another chance of scattered thunderstorms Friday night into early Saturday. Once again, a couple of isolated storms could be strong to severe. After Saturday, we will roll into a cooler, dry pattern that will last through most of next week.

The rest of today will be mostly sunny and comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 60s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and considerably warmer and you will notice an increase in the humidity. High temps will reach the low to mid 90s with the dew point climbing into the low 60s. That’s not quite as humid as it was last weekend, but definitely more humid than it has been over the past couple of days.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday night. The overall severe risk is low, but one or two isolated storms could become severe, with the primary threat being large hail and damaging straight-line wind gusts.

Friday will be warm and very humid, but a cold front will sweep across the region Friday night into Saturday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms late Friday and Friday night and limiting the excessive heat and humidity to just one day. Once again, a couple of strong to severe storms are possible late Friday and Friday night, with large hail and damaging straight-line wind gusts being the main threat.

After the cold front passes, our weather will take a cooler and much more comfortable turn. After a few lingering thunderstorms early in the day, Saturday will be partly cloudy with cooler highs in the low 80s. The humidity will decrease throughout the day. Lows will drop into the 50s Saturday night with sunshine and comfortable upper 70s in the forecast for Sunday.

Temperatures will climb back into the low to mid 80s, but the excessive humidity will stay away through at least the middle of next week. Long range models are suggesting dry weather could continue through most of next week and beyond.

