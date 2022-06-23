Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

6 dead in West Virginia helicopter crash

Team Coverage | 6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
By Eric Fossell, Andrew Colegrove, Matt Lackritz and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Six people have died in a fiery helicopter crash Wednesday evening, said Ray Bryant, the chief of operations for the Logan Emergency Ambulance Authority,

The identities of the victims haven’t been confirmed, but Bryant said the passengers were not local, WSAZ reported.

He said the helicopter, a Bell UH-1B, was a Vietnam-era Huey based out of the Logan airport and was used for tourism flights.

Bryant said at this time it’s not confirmed exactly what went wrong during the flight. The helicopter crashed onto state Route 17 along Blair Mountain. Bryant said it was on fire when crews arrived at the scene, and firefighters put the fire out.

The road is expected to remain closed for at least 24 hours.

Bryant said one of the owners of the helicopter showed up at the scene after the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating. The road is blocked off about a mile from the crash site.

Bobbi Childs, who lives about a mile from where the crash happened, said she called 911 and rushed to the scene. She said she ran back crying, traumatized by what she had seen.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

Deepwater Wind's turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I., on Aug. 23, 2019. The...
Biden teams with East Coast governors to boost offshore wind
Afghan boys site near their damaged house that was destroyed in an earthquake in the Spera...
Afghans bury dead, dig for survivors after quake kills 1,000
The three-dose Pediatric Pfizer vaccine is available for children ages three or four, and the...
Hy-Vee offering free pediatric COVID-19 vaccines
The Massad family, who has owned and operated Olives for 15 years, made the announcement on...
Olives to change ownership
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky says EU membership is the 'choice of our future vision.'
Ukraine leader talks of joining European Union