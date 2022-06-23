Your Photos
Birdies Fore Babies will host first-ever golf tournament for infant loss

Birdies Fore Babies is the first fundraiser for the Brynlie Lynne Foundation.
(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - A Madison Lake couple will host an upcoming golf tournament in honor of a baby they lost.

The golf tournament is called Birdies Fore Babies.

Kortni and Dustin Pizel created Birdies Fore Babies to honor their daughter, Brynlie, who was unexpectedly born stillborn on July 23, 2021.

The tournament will raise money to support families who experience infant loss. Birdies Fore Babies is the first fundraiser for the Brynlie Lynne Foundation.

“To make an impact and to help other people, to navigate their journey with infant loss. It’s not something that you expect or plan for when you become pregnant. So, we want to be able to help other people through the struggles that we’ve had to endure in the last year, and for the rest of our lives,” co-founder Kortni Pizel said.

All funds raised will go to toward the Owatonna Hospital and Owatonna funeral homes for families who experience infant loss.

Birdies Fore Babies golf tournament will take place at the Owatonna Country Club on July 23, and registration will start that day at noon.

Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics sees increase of fireworks-related injuries this time of year
Le Sueur-Henderson bond referendum starts early voting session