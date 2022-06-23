Cambria Township getting ready for July 4th festivities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Cambria Community Township, between Courtland and North Mankato, is gearing up for its 151st 4th of July celebration.

Fireworks are scheduled for Saturday, July 2, at the Cambria Town Hall. Local officials ask that no one park on Highway 68 to view the fireworks.

On July 4, there will be games at the Cambria Park as well as the Community Potluck Picnic.

Following the potluck, the Annual 4th of July Parade will begin on the west end of town at 1 pm.

Cambria township claims to hold the title of the longest consecutive July 4 celebration in Minnesota.

