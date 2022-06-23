Consumers and bar owners react to increased prices

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It seems prices are going up everywhere you turn, and it’s impacting how we go about our days.

”It makes me just rather make a meal then spend more money,” consumer Carson Dunn said.

Cole Gilliland and Carson Dunn have been seeing the effects of price increases first hand.

“On any given weekend, if I work a ten hour shift and I need to go fill up my tank afterwards. I used half of my day, half of my hours at work to fill up my gas tank,” consumer Cole Gilliland explained.

“Food is definitely more expensive, especially at grocery stores. You can tell that milk has gone up a lot, eggs, everything is just a lot more expensive,” Dunn stated.

The heightened volume of spending is making it hard on consumers to live the lives they are accustomed to.

“I don’t know how people do it. I don’t know how you can go to the grocery store and get what you need to even surprise,” Gilliland said.

Businesses in the hospitality industry say they’re struggling just as much, sometimes forcing a menu-change to keep up.

“You have to navigate through changing times in the community. They are used to paying a certain price and trying to create that bridge where you are covering your cost, but you are not putting a burden on the end user.” Co-owner of The 507 Isaiah Pitchford explained.

Co-owner of The 507 Isaiah Pitchford says it’s a trickle-down effect that you see from distributor, to businesses and consumer.

“We are having vendors sending us emails, hey these products are going up in price. It can be anywhere from five to 50 percent. It just kind of depends on the time of year, the demand for that specific thing. Nobody is trying to get over on anybody. Even from a distributor to us, they are not jacking up the prices to make money. This is just what life costs now.”

