Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Drunk driver arrested after driving through police tape at active crime scene, authorities say

Joshua Rome
Joshua Rome(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing charges after police say he drove through the middle of an active crime scene while intoxicated.

Thirty-nine-year-old Joshua Rome was arrested on several counts including DWI, reckless driving, and outstanding warrants from Iowa.

The incident took place Wednesday evening in one of the busiest areas of Sioux Falls. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said a large police presence was investigating an officer-involved shooting on W. 41st Street just east of the I-29 interchange. A portion of 41st Street as well as several nearby business parking lots were cordoned off by police tape while officers gathered evidence.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said during the investigation, a vehicle driving “at a high rate of speed” through a nearby parking lot drove through the police tape. Officers yelled at the driver trying to get him to stop.

The vehicle slowed down and ended up coming to a stop “just about right in the middle of the crime scene,” Clemens said. Officers arrested Rome at the scene.

Clemens said that while it does not appear Rome impacted the investigation, incidents like these can pose a risk to both officers and the integrity of investigations.

“It’s not difficult,” Clemens said. “We try to make it as obvious as possible where crime scenes are, so people don’t come into that. Obviously, he just wasn’t paying attention.”

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

The heightened volume of spending is making it hard on consumers to live the lives they are...
Consumers, bar owners react to increased prices
Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen speaks to reporters on Thursday, June 23, 2022,...
Jensen seeks tax cuts to help Minnesota cope with inflation
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics sees increase of fireworks-related injuries this time of year
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics sees increase of fireworks-related injuries this time of year
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics sees increase of fireworks-related injuries this time of year
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics sees increase of fireworks-related injuries this time of year
Le Sueur-Henderson bond referendum starts early voting session