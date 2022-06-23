Your Photos
Hy-Vee offering free pediatric COVID-19 vaccines

By Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hy-Vee is now offering free pediatric COVID-19 vaccines to children ages three and below.

The vaccinations will be available at select pharmacy locations.

Vaccinations will be appointment only.

The three-dose Pediatric Pfizer vaccine is available for children ages 3 or 4, and the 2-dose Pediatric Moderna vaccine is available for children ages three to five.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

