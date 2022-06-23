Hy-Vee offering free pediatric COVID-19 vaccines
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hy-Vee is now offering free pediatric COVID-19 vaccines to children ages three and below.
The vaccinations will be available at select pharmacy locations.
Vaccinations will be appointment only.
The three-dose Pediatric Pfizer vaccine is available for children ages 3 or 4, and the 2-dose Pediatric Moderna vaccine is available for children ages three to five.
