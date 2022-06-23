Iowa democrats make case to remain first in nation to caucus

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa democrats want to remain first in the nation to caucus. Democratic leaders in the state presented to the Democratic National Committee Thursday morning to make their case.

”We’re not thinking about what happens if we don’t go first because we’re planning to go first,” Rep. Jennifer Konfrst told reporters after the presentation.

16 other states, as well a Puerto Rico are vying to take Iowa’s place.

”No one can make the case that they’ve been doing first in the nation caucuses for decades,” said Konfrst.

Iowa has lead the country with it’s caucus for 50 years. While presenting to the DNC Thursday leaders promoted the state’s diversity with a video.

”First time ever having a black chair over the Iowa Democratic Party, something to be proud of,” Deidre DeJear said in the video, who is running for governor.

”People forget that Iowa was first in the nation to desegregate it’s schools. Iowa was one of the first in the nation to allow you know LGBTQ people to get married,” added Al Womble, Chair of the Iowa Democratic Black Caucus.

During their presentation, Iowa democrats also pointed to the states competitiveness when it comes to politics.

”Voter registration remains divided, one third democrats, one third republics, one third no party,” said Konfrst.

DNC members questioned Iowa leaders about their proposed changes to the caucus process. They’re hoping to have voters send in presidential preference cards by mail ahead of caucus night with a 14-28 day window.

Democratic voters would then elect delegates on caucus night. Realignment would come to an end, which is what currently allows people to switch candidates during caucus if theirs isn’t viable. Leaders are confident the changes will go smoothly and make the process more simple.

”Iowans are used to, accustomed to voting, you know voting by absentee,” Rep. Ross Wilburn said.

The DNC isn’t expected to make a final call on which state will lead the way, until fall.

