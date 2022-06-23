Your Photos
Keeping an eye out for different heat related illnesses and their signs

With high temperatures coming to the area, It is important to keep an eye out for all the different heat related illnesses and their signs.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With high temperatures coming to the area, It is important to keep an eye out for all the different heat related illnesses and their signs.

Two of the most common illnesses are heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Some signs of heat stroke include fast and strong pulse, nausea, confusion, and losing consciousness.

Signs for heat Exhaustion include heavy sweating, cold and pale skin, fast and weak pulse, vomiting, and muscle cramping.

For those who are planning to be outside, health care providers are recommending not to travel alone…

“Those aren’t things that you are really able to detect if it is happening to you very well. So you kind of have to rely on others to be watching you, or if you are feeling like you are not yourself, if you are not feeling really well seeking help,” says Dr. Thomas Finn, Mankato Clinic Sports Medicine and Urgent Care

Mankato clinic advises the public to check on some vulnerable groups during the extreme heat, including; older adults, infants and children, people with chronic conditions, low income, athletes, and outdoor workers.

