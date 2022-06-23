Lake City celebrates the city’s 150th anniversary, 100 years of water skiing

LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – Lake City, also known as “The Birthplace of Water Skiing,” is celebrating the town’s 150th year anniversary and 100 years since water skiing was invented by a Lake City resident.

The town celebrates Water Ski Days every year and this year the festivities begin Thursday, June 23 and go until Sunday, June 26.

The Water Ski Days schedule can be found below:

Thursday 6/23:

Water Ski 100 Exhibition (Lake City Area Arts) 2 – 5 p.m.

Wild Wings Tent Sale (2101 Hwy 61 S) 3 – 6 p.m.

Beverage Garden (Ohuta Beach Park) 4 – 10 p.m.

Carnival (throughout downtown) 5 – 10 p.m.

Market by the Lake (Ohuta Beach Park) 5 – 8 p.m.

Knight Barry WSD Volunteer Appreciation Party (Ohuta Beach Park) 5 – 7 p.m.

Concert: The Jorgensens (Ohuta Beach Park) 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Friday 6/24:

Wild Wings Tent Sale (2101 Hwy 61 S) 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Water Ski 100 Exhibition (Lake City Area Arts) 11a.m. – 5 p.m.

Carnival (throughout downtown) 12 – 10 p.m.

Beverage Garden (Ohuta Beach Park) 12 p.m. – Midnight

USA Water Ski and Wake Sports Foundation’s “Get on the Water” (Ohuta Beach Park) 12 – 5 p.m.

Lake Hits 95 Karaoke Contest Finals (Ohuta Beach Park) 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Concert: Hitchville (Ohuta Beach Park) 7:30 p.m. – Midnight

Saturday 6/25:

Rotary Club 5k/10k/Half-Marathon/Kids Fun Run (Underwood Park) 7a.m.

Lion’s Club Classic Car Show (Lincoln High School Football Field) 7a.m. – 2 p.m.

Knights of Columbus Pancake Breakfast (St. Mary’s) 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Arts and Crafts Fair (Patton Park) 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wild Wings Tent Sale (2101 Hwy 61 S) 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Beverage Garden (Ohuta Beach Park) 10 a.m. – Midnight

Children’s Penny Hunt (St. John’s) 10 a.m.

Bean Bag Tournament (Ohuta Beach Park) 10 a.m. – ?

Historic Walking Tour (City Hall) 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Live Broadcast with Lake Hits 95 (Patton Park) 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Water Ski Show Team Performances presented by Hearth and Home Technologies (Ohuta Beach Park) 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Jay Mercill World Record Attempt (Ohuta Beach Park) 12:30 p.m.

Water Ski 100 Exhibition (Lake City Area Arts) 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Carnival (throughout downtown) 12 – 10 p.m.

Lake City Area Arts BINGO! (Ohuta Beach Park) 1 – 4 p.m.

Concert: Chase Matthews with The 4 on the Floor (Ohuta Beach Park) 7:30 p.m. – Midnight

Venetian Boat Parade (Ohuta Beach Park) 9 p.m.

Sunday 6/26:

Arts and Crafts Show (Patton Park) 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wild Wings Tent Sale (2101 Hwy 61 S) 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Beverage Garden (Ohuta Beach Park) 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Water Ski 100 Exhibition (Lake City Area Arts) 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Carnival (throughout downtown) 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Grand Parade (Garden and High Streets) 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Water Ski Show Team Performance presented by Hearth and Home Technologies (Ohuta Beach Park) 4:00 p.m.

Concert: Junk FM (Ohuta Beach Park) 7 – 10:30 p.m.

More information can be found on Lake City’s Camber of Commerce website here and on the Lake City MN 150th Celebration Facebook page here.

