Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Lightning strike kills woman, 2 dogs in Southern California

Southern Californians were disturbed by what happened to a woman, whose body was found Wednesday. (Source: KCAL/ KCBS/Twitter@LOUIE_44/CNN)
By JOHN ANTCZAK
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities in Los Angeles County say a woman and two dogs found dead on a path were struck by lightning.

A sheriff’s official says the bodies were found Wednesday morning along the San Gabriel River in Pico Rivera.

Thunderstorms with lightning and downpours began rumbling across Southern California before dawn as a low-pressure system off the coast pulls monsoonal moisture into the region.

The National Weather Service says the weather will become calmer on Thursday and then return to more typical June conditions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Supreme Court rules for GOP lawmakers in voter ID case
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman...
Biden praises Wounded Warriors as the ‘spine of America’
Police who responded to the shooting quickly came under fire from the public for waiting too...
Uvalde mayor calls on elementary school to be demolished
Ukrainian soldiers use American-supplied M777 Howitzers against Russian targets.
Russians advance on war’s front line in eastern Ukraine
Ethan Crumbley attends a hearing at Oakland County circuit court in Pontiac, Mich., on Feb. 22,...
Michigan teen’s trial in school shooting moved to January