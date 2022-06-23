Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota Wild sign F Connor Dewar to 2-year, $1.6M contract

FILE - The Minnesota Wild signed left wing Connor Dewar to a two-year, $1.6 million contract on...
FILE - The Minnesota Wild signed left wing Connor Dewar to a two-year, $1.6 million contract on Wednesday, coming off his rookie season.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild signed left wing Connor Dewar to a two-year, $1.6 million contract on Wednesday, coming off his rookie season.

Dewar made his NHL debut on Oct. 28 and played in 35 games, with two goals, four assists and 48 hits while playing on the fourth line. The Canadian blocked five shots at Winnipeg on Feb. 8 to tie a franchise single-game record for a rookie. He appeared in one playoff game.

The 23-year-old Dewar, who was a third-round draft pick by the Wild in 2018, got a one-way contract. He played in 19 games in the AHL for Iowa last season, with eight goals and nine assists.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

Minnesota State track and field stars Makayla Jackson, left, and Denisha Cartwright, right, won...
Minnesota State’s Jackson to compete in USATF National Championships
Minnesota State’s Jackson to compete in USATF National Championships
FILE - Minnesota State University, Mankato officials announced that they reached an agreement...
Minnesota State reaches agreement with Bahl on contract extension
Minnesota State reaches agreement with Bahl on contract extension