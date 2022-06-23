Your Photos
National Hydration Day reminds us to drink more H2O

Water is essential for proper body functions like waste removal, cellular health and joint...
Water is essential for proper body functions like waste removal, cellular health and joint health.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
UNITED STATES (WIFR) - According to data from Mayo Clinic, water makes up 50% to 70% of our body weight; The human body depends on water to survive, but its usually the first need that goes out the window.

Every June 23, National Hydration Day raises awareness about what H2O does for our bodies such as temperature control, waste removal and lubricate/cushion joints.

Skipping out on water can lead to major health risks like dehydration — when individuals don’t have enough water in their body to carry out normal functions or maintain energy levels.

Late football coach Victor Hawkins even invented a special hydrating mouth guard to keep players healthy on the field, which is where National Hydration Day originated.

Whether you’re a professional athlete or not, here’s ways that you can help your body by raising your water intake”

  • Set reminders to regularly hydrate during the day
  • Tell everyone you know to stay hydrated
  • Prepare infused water

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

