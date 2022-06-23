Northway Academy breaks ground in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato is welcoming an academy dedicated to helping people on the autism spectrum.

Northway Academy provides applied behavior analysis day programs across Minnesota.

“We’re a one-on-one facility, so every child has one staff member with them throughout the day and we work on very specific skills that are outlined in their individual treatment plan and everything is very individualized to the child,” said Ashley Johnson, state clinical director for Northway Academy.

Northway Academy’s goal is to offer children and their families services and support that will help lead to growth and independence, regardless of the challenges they face.

It will provide service to kids as young as 2 all the way to 21 years old.

“Focusing on is helping them build those skills so they can go out in the community and do that as well. We love to collaborate with other providers in the community as well as collaborating with the schools to really, really help integrate these kids back in and generalize those skills over,” explained Jessica Sauter, director of clinical services at Northway Academy.

Greater Mankato Growth ambassadors and APX Construction Group joined the groundbreaking ceremony.

Northway Academy will be located at 1700 Premier Drive off of Highway 22.

“It really is so meaningful. And I know that there are so many families who are affected by autism and so just to know that they’re going to have this excellent resource. Northway Academy is across the state and they really bring some great resources and great services to families and children,” stated Jessica Blais of APX Construction.

The Mankato facility will be the ninth location across the state including St. Cloud, Bloomington, and Duluth.

